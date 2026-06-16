Why isn’t Eduardo Camavinga playing at the 2026 World Cup with France?

With France chasing World Cup glory, one of its most recognizable midfielders is nowhere to be found. Eduardo Camavinga's absence has sparked debate among fans, raising fresh questions about Didier Deschamps' selection choices.

Eduardo Camavinga won’t be playing for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his absence has become one of the surprises of Didier Deschamps‘ squad. The midfielder had been a regular presence for Les Bleus in recent years.

The main reason behind the decision is sporting. He struggled through an inconsistent season marked by injuries and a lack of continuity at club level, prompting Deschamps to favor midfielders who arrived in better form.

Manu Kone and Warren Zaire-Emery were two of the players included in that list. For a player who featured at the 2022 World Cup and was once considered a pillar of France‘s future, missing the tournament is a significant setback.

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Did Eduardo Camavinga suffer an injury before the 2026 World Cup?

Eduardo Camavinga was dealing with injury issues before the 2026 World Cup, and they played a major role in France’s decision to leave him out of the squad.

Eduardo Camavinga of France gestures during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to Didier Deschamps, the Real Madrid midfielder endured a “difficult season” marked by a lack of consistency caused by repeated physical setbacks. He explained that Camavinga was unable to build momentum at club level, making it difficult to justify his inclusion.

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Camavinga’s struggles reportedly culminated in a serious adductor injury late in the season. Multiple reports indicated that he suffered a complete tear of his left adductor tendon shortly before Deschamps announced his final 26-man roster.

The omission was particularly surprising because he had long been viewed as one of France’s midfield pillars for the future. However, Deschamps prioritized availability, rhythm and recent performances over reputation.

When was Eduardo Camavinga’s last game for France?

Eduardo Camavinga made his final appearance for Les Bleus on March 29, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, entering the match in the 64th minute as a substitute for Warren Zaire-Emery.

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France went on to defeat Colombia 3-1 thanks to a brace from Desire Doue, while Marcus Thuram also found the net. Camavinga received a yellow card 10 minutes after coming on.

Eduardo Camavinga in action during the international friendly match between Germany and France (Source: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

That outing proved to be his final involvement with the national team before Didier Deschamps announced France’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was an unused substitute in France’s previous friendly against Brazil.

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The timing makes his omission even more notable. Despite being a regular fixture in recent years and playing a key role during France’s run to the 2022 World Cup final, he entered the summer without another opportunity to strengthen his case.

Who replaced Eduardo Camavinga in France’s 2026 World Cup squad?

His omission opened the door for a younger and more in-form midfield group. Manu Kone and Warren Zaire-Emery were the midfielders Didier Deschamps trusted ahead of Eduardo Camavinga for France’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Kone, in particular, earned widespread praise after an impressive season with Roma. The 25-year-old established himself as one of France’s most reliable midfield options thanks to his ball-winning ability, athleticism and consistency.

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TalkSPORT even described him as a potential “secret weapon” for Les Bleus at the World Cup, highlighting how his emergence was based on merit rather than simply benefiting from Camavinga’s struggles.

Zaire-Emery’s inclusion was less surprising given his rapid development over the past two years. Still only 20, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder continued to gain Didier Deschamps’ trust through his versatility and maturity in big matches.