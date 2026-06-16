Why Kingsley Coman isn’t on France’s 2026 World Cup squad

Kingsley Coman scored 10 goals last season for his club in what was undoubtedly another strong individual campaign. However, it wasn’t enough to convince Didier Deschamps, who left him off France’s roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Coman is a highly complete winger with an elite resume. He brings massive experience from a decade-long stint with Bayern Munich in Germany, alongside successful runs in Italy and France, racking up major trophies over his 14-year career.

But Deschamps is prioritizing youth for France’s World Cup attack. Most of the midfield and the entire forward lines are under 30. Despite their youth, they aren’t inexperienced, averaging an impressive 32 caps per player.

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What does France lose by leaving Coman off the squad?

First and foremost, they lose a seasoned veteran. While there were reports of friction within the French camp back in 2024, when he played less than 20 minutes during that year’s Euros, he remains an elite talent who could have contributed heavily to his country.

Coman has earned 61 caps and scored 8 goals for France since making his international debut in 2015, meaning he knows the senior squad’s system inside and out. That said, replacing him wasn’t a logistical nightmare for Deschamps, who has plenty of high-upside options like Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, and Rayan Cherki to fill the void.

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France certainly won’t lack firepower. However, the French media is notoriously harsh, just like the press in other powerhouse nations like Spain, Germany, or Argentina. If the national team falters, the media will almost certainly point to Coman’s absence as proof that the attack lacked veteran leadership, using it as a weapon to criticize Deschamps’ selection.