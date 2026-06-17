Croatia’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup: A look at England’s group opponent

Croatia are part of Group L alongside top teams such as England. They will also face Panama and Ghana in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Croatia are part of Group L at the 2026 World Cup, in a group stage that also includes teams such as England, Panama, and Ghana. At the start of the tournament, the Vatreni are ranked 11th in the FIFA World Ranking, making them one of the highest-ranked UEFA sides.

England are currently ranked inside the top five of the FIFA World Rankings, sitting in fourth place. Ghana are ranked 73rd, while Panama are 34th.

Zlatko Dalic once again leads the national team, which has been a major contender in several editions of the competition. Luka Modric, the team’s main reference on the pitch, aims to make his final tournament the most successful one yet.

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Croatia’s World Cup history

Since making their independent debut on the world stage in 1998, Croatia have consistently punched well above their weight in international soccer, establishing a legacy defined by resilience and elite talent. Despite being a relatively young nation in FIFA World Cup history, the Vatreni have captured the world’s attention with remarkable deep runs, including a stunning third-place finish in their inaugural tournament and a historic appearance in the 2018 final.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia and Zlatko Dalic.

Known for their technical brilliance, tactical discipline, and an unbreakable team spirit, Croatia regularly defy expectations against traditional superpowers. This enduring ability to compete at the highest level has firmly cemented the country’s status as a respected, permanent powerhouse in global soccer.

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Croatia’s historic player

When discussing the pinnacle of Croatian soccer, the conversation invariably leads to Davor Suker, the nation’s undisputed all-time leading goalscorer. Rising to prominence during Croatia’s golden generation of the late 1990s, Suker’s lethal finishing, exceptional positioning, and iconic left foot set a gold standard for all future Vatreni forwards.

His legendary status was permanently cemented during the 1998 World Cup, where his Golden Boot-winning performance propelled the young nation to a historic finish. Decades later, Suker’s goalscoring record remains a towering benchmark in Croatian sports history, serving as an enduring inspiration and a timeless reminder of the country’s elite heritage.