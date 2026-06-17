Why Thomas Partey isn’t playing today for Ghana vs Panama at the 2026 World Cup

Back in the 2026 World Cup after their group stage exit in 2022, Ghana start their journey with a matchup against Panama in Group L. However, one of the best players on the Black Stars won’t participate, as FIFA confirmed why Thomas Partey isn’t able to play in Canada.

Although Partey is allowed to train with his teammates at Ghana’s camp in Boston, United States, he had his visa application turned down by the Canadian government. Therefore, he will miss his country’s debut at the 2026 World Cup, as Ghana face Panama at Toronto Stadium.

Partey is set to stand trial in the United Kingdom on charges of rape and sexual assault, which most likely led to his visa application being rejected by Canadian authorities. However, he has the necessary documentation to remain in the United States throughout the 2026 World Cup. As Ghana travel north for their tournament opener against Panama, Partey will stay in the U.S.

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Will Partey play in the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Partey will most likely make his 2026 World Cup debut during Ghana’s second group-stage match. Although he is not allowed to travel to or enter Canada, he is cleared to play in the United States, which is where the Black Stars will play their final two Group L matches.

Thomas Partey of Ghana.

The midfielder is expected to play—and start—when Ghana face England and Croatia on June 23 and 27, respectively. If Ghana advance from the difficult group, they could be scheduled to play in Canada and might be without Partey for a knockout-stage match.

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Ghana could be Canada-bound

Because the knockout-stage venues have already been determined, Ghana already know what their path would look like depending on how they finish in Group L. If the Black Stars finish second in the group, they will face the runner-up of Group K in Toronto. In more ways than one, Ghana might prefer finishing first—or even third—in the group rather than second.

However, Ghana must first advance from their group, which is a tall task in its own right. Once they achieve that, they can worry about where they will be headed next. Considering the Black Stars have not reached the knockout stage since 2010—when they fell to Uruguay in the quarterfinals—it is clearly a steep climb ahead of them.