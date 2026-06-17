Why is Inaki Williams not starting today for Ghana vs Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

In Ghana’s 2026 World Cup opener, head coach Carlos Queiroz opted to leave Inaki Williams out of the lineup for the match against Panama.

Ghana and Panama begin their 2026 World Cup campaign in a key clash that a win, tie or lose could shape their tournament fate. The main talking point ahead of the match is the absence of Inaki Williams from the African side’s starting lineup, due to tactical reasons.

The lineup selected by head coach Carlos Queiroz suggests a 4-4-1-1 tactical setup, with Jordan Ayew as the lone reference in attack. Slightly deeper, Kamaldeen Sulemana could support him depending on how the match develops.

Williams represents a valuable option from the bench for Ghana, who are looking to start their tournament campaign on the right foot in this crucial game in Toronto. If his services are needed, Queiroz knows he can rely on him, as he is not dealing with any physical issues.

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Ghana’s World Cup experience

Since making their dramatic debut in 2006, Ghana’s Black Stars have established themselves as one of Africa’s most prominent and captivating representatives on the global stage. Across their five World Cup appearances (2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, and 2026), the team has consistently brought immense passion, speed, and technical flair to the tournament.

Jorge Fucile of Uruguay watches Asamoah Gyan of Ghana during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s absolute finest hour came during the historic 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they captured the hearts of the entire continent by marching all the way to the quarter-finals. They came agonizingly close to becoming the first African nation ever to reach the semi-finals, ultimately falling to Uruguay in an unforgettable, heartbreaking penalty shootout.

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What’s ahead for Ghana?

Beyond their initial match against Panama, Ghana face a formidable challenge in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they take on two European powerhouses. First, they travel to Boston Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, for a highly anticipated clash against England.

Following that heavyweight battle, Ghana wraps up their group stage campaign on Saturday, June 27, when they square off against Croatia at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field). Both fixtures will be crucial as Carlos Queiroz’s squad fights to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.