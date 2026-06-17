Ghana’s FIFA ranking during the 2026 World Cup

Ghana enters the 2026 World Cup with high expectations, yet the Black Stars hold the lowest FIFA ranking in a highly competitive Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

Despite entering the 2026 World Cup with high expectations, Ghana faces an uphill battle as the lowest-ranked side in a daunting Group L featuring England, Croatia, and Panama.

Ghana is currently ranked 73rd in the FIFA World Rankings. England is the highest-ranked team in Group L at No. 4, with Croatia trailing behind at No. 11, and Panama sitting in third within the group at 34th overall.

At 73rd overall with 1,346.88 points, Ghana currently trails far behind Panama—their first test in the World Cup—as the Concacaf squad boasts 1,539.16 points.

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Ghana is the lowest-ranked African team in the 2026 World Cup

While Ghana boasts a roster with several stars such as Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey (out for debut vs Panama), and Jordan Ayew, the fact remains that the Black Stars are the lowest-ranked African team in this World Cup.

🫶🏾 26 Men. One Mission! 🇬🇭🏆



👤 Head Coach Carlos Queiroz has named Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico. 🌍



🗓️ The campaign begins on 17 June against Panama in Toronto, followed by a clash with England in Boston on 23 June and Croatia in… pic.twitter.com/qLCpZwuGxn — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 1, 2026

Cape Verde sits above Ghana in the FIFA rankings, gaining points after the African side managed to secure a shocking 0-0 draw against Spain, spoiling Lamine Yamal’s World Cup debut.

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As for the rest of the nations in this World Cup, there are only three teams ranked lower than Ghana in the tournament: New Zealand (82nd after their draw with Iran), Curacao (moved to 83rd due to New Zealand’s tie), and Haiti (85th, currently the lowest-ranked nation).

Ghana’s schedule in the 2026 World Cup

Ghana won’t have an easy path in the 2026 World Cup at all. While Panama is their least complicated rival on paper, the Black Stars will have to face two genuine powerhouses in England and Croatia.

Match Date (2026) Venue Ghana vs. Panama June 17 (7:00 PM ET) Miami Stadium England vs. Ghana June 23 (4:00 PM ET) Los Angeles Stadium Croatia vs. Ghana June 27 (5:00 PM ET) Atlanta Stadium