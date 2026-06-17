In which city and stadium are Ghana vs Panama playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Find out where Ghana and Panama are playing their 2026 World Cup opener, including stadium details, weather forecast during the match, and expected attendance.

Ghana and Panama open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Wednesday at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada. The Group L matchup marks an important start for both teams as they look to gain an early advantage in a group that could be one of the most competitive in the tournament.

Toronto Stadium, commercially known as BMO Field outside FIFA competitions, is hosting one of Canada’s World Cup matches and provides a unique atmosphere close to the field. For both Ghana and Panama, a positive result in the opener could prove crucial as they pursue a place in the knockout stage.

With anticipation building ahead of kickoff, thousands of supporters from both nations are expected to create a vibrant atmosphere in one of the World Cup‘s most intimate venues.

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What will the weather be like during Ghana and Panama’s World Cup match?

At kickoff, temperatures should be around 68°F (20°C) under mostly cloudy skies, with only a slight chance of rain. Conditions are expected to remain comfortable during the first half, with temperatures gradually dropping to 66°F (19°C) by halftime.

General view inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Toward the latter stages of the match, temperatures could fall to approximately 64°F (18°C), with a small possibility of light drizzle developing. Winds from the south are expected to range between 12 and 13 mph, which could have a minor effect on long passes and aerial balls. While a stronger chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecast later in the evening, those conditions aren’t expected to significantly affect the match itself.

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What attendance is expected for Ghana and Panama?

Toronto Stadium has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of 43,036 spectators for the 2026 tournament. The venue underwent a significant temporary expansion from its regular MLS capacity of approximately 29,000 seats, with additional seating installed specifically for the World Cup.

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Despite being the smallest stadium used during the tournament, Toronto Stadium is expected to be near capacity for this Group L opener. Official attendance figures will be announced after kickoff, but organizers anticipate a strong turnout as Toronto hosts one of its first matches of the competition.