Why is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a major absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Georgia were unable to advance from the UEFA qualifiers.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup expanded to a 48-team format. Unfortunately, some nations were unable to take advantage of this growth, as Georgia and their marquee star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed out on the tournament.

In the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Georgia were regarded as a top dark horse. Unfortunately, they were placed in a group that featured two world-class sides.

In Group E, Georgia had to face Spain, Turkey, and Bulgaria for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup or a chance to participate in the playoffs. Spain dominated the group, finishing first with 16 points, while Turkey finished as the runners-up with 13 points to advance to the playoffs. Georgia finished third with only 3 points, missing out on the tournament entirely.

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Georgia eye the 2030 World Cup

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG.

Luck was not on Georgia’s side for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Spain are regarded as top contenders for the title, and many see Turkey as a strong dark horse that could make history in this tournament.

However, not all hope is lost for Georgia. They boast a solid generation of talented players, led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently made history with PSG by winning back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.

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For the 2030 edition, things are set to be different. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will host the tournament, so they won’t participate in the qualifiers. While Georgia will still have to face other top countries, leaving those three powerhouse nations out may give them a better chance of landing an “easier” group.

There is a lot of hope for Georgia, and it is mostly riding on Kvaratskhelia. If he can maintain a top level alongside the other rising stars of the nation, Georgia could be a team to watch in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.