Why is Richarlison not playing at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil?

Find out why Richarlison is absent from Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and revisit his impact with the Seleção.

Richarlison will not be part of Brazil‘s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being left off the final roster by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian forward, who played a key role for the national team in recent years, was unable to secure a place in a highly competitive attacking group heading into the tournament.

A combination of injuries and inconsistent performances at Tottenham Hotspur affected Richarlison’s chances of making the squad. While he remained in contention for a spot, Brazil’s coaching staff ultimately opted for other attacking options, including several younger players and established stars who entered the World Cup in stronger form.

His omission marks a disappointing moment for a player who was one of Brazil’s standout performers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Richarlison became a fan favorite in Qatar thanks to his goals and energetic style of play, but the competition for places in Brazil’s attack proved too strong ahead of the 2026 tournament.

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Richarlison’s legacy with Brazil

Despite missing the World Cup, Richarlison has enjoyed a productive international career with the Brazilian national team. Since making his senior debut, he has scored 20 goals in 50 appearances for the Seleção, becoming one of the country’s most reliable forwards over the last several years.

Richarlison of Brazil shows dejection during the international friendly match. Toru Hanai/Getty Images

His most memorable contributions came during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored three goals, including his spectacular bicycle kick against Serbia. The strike was widely regarded as one of the best goals of the tournament and remains one of the defining moments of his international career.

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Richarlison also contributed six goals during the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and added goals in Copa América competitions and international friendlies, helping Brazil remain among the world’s elite national teams.

Why did Carlo Ancelotti leave him out?

Brazil entered the 2026 World Cup with an abundance of attacking talent, forcing Ancelotti to make several difficult decisions. Richarlison’s recent injury history and lack of consistent production at club level made it challenging for him to compete with other forwards selected for the final squad.

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The return of high-profile players, including Neymar, also reduced the number of available attacking spots. With Brazil aiming to capture another World Cup title, the coaching staff prioritized players who were performing at a high level and arriving at the tournament fully fit.