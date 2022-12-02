Richarlison has two goals in Qatar 2022 and tonight will be on the bench for Brazil against Cameroon.

Brazil is ready to take their perfect group stage record against Cameroon and top group G. Tite’s squad was able to get a 2-0 win over Serbia and a 1-0 win over Switzerland and has a plus three goal differential.

Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland and rebounded 3-3 against Serbia and need a victory over the five-time champions to stand a chance to continue in the round of 16, they will also depend on the result between Serbia and Switzerland.

Richarlison, who scored two goals in the game against Serbia, has been one of Brazil’s best players, here is the reason why Tite left him off the game against Cameroon. Watch the World Cup in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Why isn’t Richarlison playing against Cameroon?

Richarlison was given the night off against Cameroon in favor of Gabriel Jesus for the start of the game. Tite placed a B-squad for the match in hopes of getting a good game from his substitutes.

Brazil will most likely play South Korea in the round of 16 if they finish first, which probably they will. By unlikely circumstances if Brazil were to finish second, then the five -time champions would play Portugal.