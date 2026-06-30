Why isn’t Edson Alvarez starting today for Mexico vs Ecuador at 2026 World Cup?

As Mexico and Ecuador gear up for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash, El Tri manager Javier Aguirre has shaken up his squad, leaving star midfielder Edson Alvarez out of the starting XI.

Mexico and Ecuador are set to battle in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash today, with a coveted spot in the Round of 16 on the line. In a stunning tactical development ahead of kickoff, El Tri head coach Javier Aguirre has left star midfielder and defensive anchor Edson Alvarez out of the starting XI.

Aguirre’s decision to bench Alvarez for such a crucial knockout fixture appears to be purely tactical, and his replacement will be Erik Lira. Despite Alvarez being a vital centerpiece for Mexico throughout the tournament, the coaching staff has opted to reshuffle the lineup to better match Ecuador’s specific threats.

With the official lineups now locked in, Alvarez will begin the match as an incredibly potent weapon off the bench. His presence could prove decisive late in the game, especially with the looming possibility of extra time if the two sides remain deadlocked after 90 minutes.

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As the uniforms are confirmed for both teams, there is expectation to meet the winner of today’s game, as they will advance to face either England or the DR Congo in the Round of 16.

Alvarez’s role in Mexico’s World Cup run

While he won’t be on the pitch at kickoff today, Alvarez has been a primary catalyst for Mexico’s defensive resilience in North America. The West Ham standout previously started in two of El Tri’s most impressive performances of the tournament: the 1-0 clean-sheet victory over South Korea and the dominant 3-0 shutting down of Czechia.

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His only other tournament appearance came off the bench during a 2-0 win against South Africa, where he logged 14 minutes as a late substitute. That restricted workload was a precautionary measure as he continued his recovery from an ankle injury sustained just prior to the World Cup.

Alvarez’s impact and replacement

As a central pillar of the Mexican midfield, Alvarez’s absence in the starting lineup fundamentally shifts how El Tri will protect the backline. Midfielder Erik Lira is slated to step into the lineup today to fill the massive void.

Here is how Alvarez’s statistical impact shapes up heading into today’s critical knockout fixture:

Appearances: 3 (2 Starts)

Minutes Played: 195′

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Passing Accuracy: 89.2% (109 completed out of 122 total passes)

Tackles Won: 4

Yellow Cards: 1