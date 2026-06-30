The uniforms Mexico and Ecuador are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Mexico and Ecuador are gearing up for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash at the 2026 World Cup, with FIFA officially confirming the kit designations for both squads ahead of the knockout showdown.

A blockbuster 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash is locked in as co-hosts Mexico prepare to battle Ecuador. Anticipation is at a fever pitch for this knockout matchup; El Tri enters the game on an absolute tear after sweeping the group stage with a perfect 3-0 record, while Ecuador arrive battle-tested and brimming with confidence after securing their spot with a dramatic, must-win victory over Germany on the final matchday.

Both squads are desperate to dictate the tempo early to keep their World Cup dreams alive. For Ecuador, a victory would push them toward matching their deepest tournament run in history—a historic trip to the Round of 16 at Germany 2006, which ended in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to England.

Mexico, meanwhile, remain hyper-focused on a long-standing national obsession: reaching the elusive quinto partido (the fifth game) and beyond. El Tri hasn’t reached the quarterfinals since 1986, the last time they hosted the tournament. With the expanded 48-team format adding an extra knockout round to the bracket, navigating this path is more grueling than ever, but El Tri looks uniquely equipped to shatter past heartbreaks.

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The stadium and the host city are ready for a cinematic atmosphere. Mexico are eager to prove that home-field advantage will be the deciding factor in dismantling a highly motivated Ecuadorian side still riding the emotional high of their 2-1 upset over Germany.

¡Incondicionales, tenemos rival definido! 😤🏟️



Nos mediremos en Dieciseisavos de Final a Ecuador para buscar el siguiente paso en nuestra casa. 🇲🇽🆚🇪🇨#SomosMéxico y nos vemos el martes para dejarlo todo en la cancha. 💚🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/I7G25ZPyvW — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 27, 2026

Mexico’s uniforms vs Ecuador

Mexico will take the pitch in their most iconic, traditional look: the classic green jersey paired with white shorts and red socks, while the substitutes will wear orange pinnies on the bench.

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This specific color combination has served as a good luck charm for El Tri during this tournament. Mexico have worn this exact kit twice so far in the 2026 World Cup, emerging victorious both times, a 2-0 shutout against South Africa and a gritty 1-0 win over South Korea. Fans will certainly welcome the positive omen ahead of kickoff.

Ecuador’s uniforms vs Mexico

Ecuador will counter by donning their own traditional colors, featuring their signature yellow jersey and yellow socks paired with navy blue shorts. The Ecuadorian substitutes will wear maroon pinnies on the bench.

La Tri has worn this specific kit combination just once in this tournament, but it was their most momentous performance yet, the thrilling 2-1 victory over Germany in their final group-stage match. In their previous fixtures, Ecuador opted for a monochromatic all-yellow look during their 0-0 draw against Curacao, and utilized their navy blue away kit for their other group match.

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Here is the complete kit overview for both squads, including the goalkeepers and the officiating crew: