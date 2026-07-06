Why isn’t Nico Williams starting today for Spain vs Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain face a very tough test against Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, but they will do so without one of their most dangerous attackers.

Spain and Portugal meet in arguably the biggest Round of 16 matchup of the 2026 World Cup, with a place in the quarterfinals on the line. The showdown features some of the biggest names in soccer, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be making one of his final appearances on the World Cup stage.

Spain, meanwhile, arrived in the tournament as the reigning European champions and have steadily improved throughout the competition, highlighted by an impressive 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32.

Portugal have also brought one of the tournament’s most talented squads, although Roberto Martínez’s side has struggled at times, including a hard-fought 2-1 win over Croatia in their opening knockout match. However, Spain will have to navigate this blockbuster clash without one of its most explosive attacking players.

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Why isn’t Nico Williams playing today for Spain against Portugal?

Nico Williams is not in Spain’s lineup because he is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the group-stage match against Uruguay. The Athletic Club winger was forced off after a heavy challenge from Nicolas de la Cruz, and Spain have not been able to count on him since. Gavi isn’t starting for Spain either.

What injury does Nico Williams have?

The Spanish Soccer Federation confirmed that Nico Williams suffered a muscle injury to his right adductor. The injury occurred during that Spain’s group-stage match in Guadalajara and immediately raised concerns about whether he would be able to continue playing in the tournament.

Will Nico Williams return before the World Cup ends?

A return appears highly unlikely. The expected recovery time for a right adductor muscle injury is at least four weeks, making it extremely difficult for Nico Williams to play again before the end of the 2026 World Cup.

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Spain will therefore continue to rely on players such as Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, and others as they attempts to defend their status as one of the tournament favorites.