Why isn’t Santiago Gimenez starting today for Mexico vs South Korea at 2026 World Cup?

Santiago Gimenez, one of Mexico's most promising talents, is not starting today in El Tri's crucial Group A clash against South Korea.

Mexico faces a crucial Group A match against South Korea at Guadalajara Stadium. With El Tri having already confirmed its starting lineup, Santiago Gimenez, on of Mexico’s born-abroad players, stands out as the biggest name missing from the starting XI. Follow Mexico vs South Korea live with us!

Head coach Javier Aguirre made the tactical decision to carry four natural strikers in his 2026 World Cup roster. While Santiago Gimenez made the final 26-man cut, he enters the tournament with very low chances of seeing extended minutes on the pitch.

With Raul Jimenez locked in as the undisputed starter, Gimenez is currently regarded as the third or fourth option on the depth chart. Having endured a difficult club season with AC Milan, his place on the bench tonight, in a game in which Mexico could secure a ticket for the Round of 32, is a purely tactical choice by Aguirre.

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Santiago Gimenez may see limited minutes in the World Cup

Gimenez plagued by a persistent ankle injury throughout the entire 2025/26 season. This health issue sidelined him for a significant portion of the campaign, limiting him to just 1,037 minutes of action with AC Milan, where he registered a lone goal and three assists.

Santiago Gimenez of Mexico

Aguirre ultimately chose to include Gimenez in the World Cup squad due to his invaluable European experience. However, Guillermo Martinez (Pumas UNAM) and Armando Gonzalez (Chivas) currently appear to be ahead of him in the manager’s pecking order.

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Martinez provides a physical, big-bodied target-man presence whose aerial dominance is heavily felt by opposing defenses. On the other hand, Gonzalez offers far more mobility than both Jimenez and Martinez, coming off an astonishing breakout year with Chivas in which he racked up 24 goals.

Will Santiago Gimenez stay with AC Milan?

Santiago Gimenez originally signed with AC Milan as a highly touted rising star expected to become the club’s next elite striker. Unfortunately, recurrent injuries have prevented him from showcasing his true capabilities on the Serie A stage as much as he would have liked.

With Ruben Amorim recently hired as the Rossoneri’s new manager, Gimenez’s future in Italy hangs in the balance. It remains highly uncertain whether Amorim will choose to keep the Mexican forward in his plans or if he will ask the front office to send him out on loan to another European club where he can secure guaranteed first-team minutes.