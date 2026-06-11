Why are Memo Ochoa, Santiago Gimenez not starting today for Mexico vs South Africa in 2026 World Cup opener?

The day finally arrived, Mexico will kickstart the action in the 2026 World Cup against South Africa, but neither Guillermo Ochoa nor Santiago Gimenez will be starting for El Tri.

Mexico take on South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup as the host nation kicks off the action in Group A. However, Javier Aguirre left both Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa and Santiago Gimenez out of the starting XI, leading fans to wonder why they are not receiving greater consideration from the national team.

Although due to very different reasons, both Ochoa and Gimenez will be sitting on the substitutes bench as Mexico host South Africa at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca). Without two of its biggest household names, El Tri will vie to come away with a crucial win against Bafana Bafana.

Ochoa is currently listed as Mexico’s third-choice goalkeeper. In fact, he was a late addition to the national team’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. Due to Luis Malagon’s injury, El Tri was put in a race against the clock, and Aguirre gave the experienced netminder his vote of confidence.

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Guillermo Ochoa has been included in six World Cup squads, though he has only played in three of the previous five tournaments. In their debut in soccer’s biggest tournament, Mexico’s confirmed starting lineup hinted Aguirre is trusting Raul Rangel to stand in goal, leaving Ochoa as an emergency option against South Africa.

Santiago Gimenez of Mexico.

Why is Gimenez on the bench?

As for Santiago Gimenez, the young Mexican star who plays for Italian side AC Milan, he has been recovering from an ankle injury sustained last year. He made progress, but Aguirre and his staff are still not fully convinced that Gimenez is ready to start. In fact, in Mexico’s last friendlies, it was Guillermo Martinez who played in the spot usually occupied by Gimenez.

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However, in the World Cup debut, Aguirre will roll with the following forward group: Julian Quiñones, Raul Jimenez, and Roberto Alvarado. Both Gimenez and Martinez will be options off the bench if El Tri find themselves in need of reinforcements.

Who is in Group A?

In addition to Mexico and South Africa, Group A is completed by South Korea and Czechia. In fact, the latter two will be going up against one another later tonight, as they will meet at Estadio Guadalajara at 10:00 p.m. ET.