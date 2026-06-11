Why Julian Quinones plays for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup despite being Colombian?

Julian Quinones is representing Mexico in the 2026 World Cup despite being born in Colombia, why is that?

Julian Quinones scored the 2026 World Cup opening goal. However, this sparked an age-old question: why is he playing for Mexico if he was born in another country? Why is this allowed?

Quinones obtained the Mexican citizenship and opted to play for Mexico instead of Colombia. The forward stated that is a way to express gratitude to the country for giving him senior opportunities. Prior to his move to the Saudi Pro League, Quinones played all his career in Mexico.

In fact, Quinones rejected a call-up for Colombia back in 2023, before declaring his commitment to Mexico. Hence, that’s why despite him being born in Colombia, he is playing the 2026 World Cup with Mexico.

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Quinones is one of many players representing a country where they weren’t born in

The list of players that aren’t playing for the country they were born in during the 2026 World Cup is a huge one. Also, Mexico has a long history of foreign players representing them at the maximum soccer level.

Alvaro Fidalgo #8 of Mexico

Players like Antonio Naelson ‘Sinha‘, Guille Franco, and now Quinones have been instrumental for the team’s success in the World Cup stage. That’s just to mention a few. After all, Mexico reunites plenty of nations, and that’s at display here. For instance, Mexico will have five foreign players giving their all for the Tri.

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Quinones is a candidate to be Mexico’s best player in 2026 World Cup

Quinones was the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. Hence, there are high expectations on what he can do for the host nation of Mexico during the 2026 World Cup.

He has a knack for goal, speed, strength, and high soccer IQ to deliver plenty of highlights and wreck some havoc on the opponents half. Many of the hopes of Mexico fall on Quinones’ shoulders.