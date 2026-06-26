Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting today for Belgium vs New Zealand at 2026 World Cup?

Belgium are playing for a Round of 32 spot against New Zealand, but Romelu Lukaku will have to wait on the bench for an opportunity to contribute.

Romelu Lukaku isn’t playing from the start tonight as Belgium take on New Zealand with a 2026 World Cup Round of 32 berth at stake. This appears to be simply a tactical decision by coach Rudi Garcia.

Instead, Belgium are starting Charles De Ketelaere with Jeremy Doku returning to the lineup after missing the Iran fixture, while Leandro Trossard is once again starting as the other winger.

What happens against New Zealand tonight will determine Belgium’s future in the tournament, as the team aims to avoid another World Cup disappointment after Qatar 2022.

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Lukaku’s 2026 World Cup games with Belgium

Lukaku didn’t start for Belgium against Egypt but made an impactful appearance in the second half, putting pressure on the opponents as his side was trailing 1-0. Shortly after he came off the bench, Belgium found the equalizer that sealed the 1-1 draw.

The former Chelsea striker then started against Iran but couldn’t find the net, with Belgium settling for a goalless draw that forces them to get a positive result against New Zealand in Vancouver tonight.