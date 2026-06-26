Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting today for Belgium vs New Zealand at 2026 World Cup?

Romelu Lukaku isn’t playing from the start tonight as Belgium take on New Zealand with a 2026 World Cup Round of 32 berth at stake. This appears to be simply a tactical decision by coach Rudi Garcia.
Instead, Belgium are starting Charles De Ketelaere with Jeremy Doku returning to the lineup after missing the Iran fixture, while Leandro Trossard is once again starting as the other winger.
What happens against New Zealand tonight will determine Belgium’s future in the tournament, as the team aims to avoid another World Cup disappointment after Qatar 2022.
Lukaku’s 2026 World Cup games with Belgium
Lukaku didn’t start for Belgium against Egypt but made an impactful appearance in the second half, putting pressure on the opponents as his side was trailing 1-0. Shortly after he came off the bench, Belgium found the equalizer that sealed the 1-1 draw.
The former Chelsea striker then started against Iran but couldn’t find the net, with Belgium settling for a goalless draw that forces them to get a positive result against New Zealand in Vancouver tonight.
Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, currently serving as the Managing Editor of Bolavip. He began his journey with the website in February 2021, making a name for himself through comprehensive coverage of multiple sports, including NFL and soccer, with a specialty in original content and real-time reporting of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. In June 2024, Martin took on the role of Subeditor, where he excelled in overseeing the publication of stories, assisting staff writers, and ensuring content quality. His prior experience includes managing social media for CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and Spanish, as well as reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news, Martin has consistently been a valuable asset to the Bolavip team, especially during crucial sports seasons involving trades, playoffs, and finals. Now, as the Managing Editor since May 2025, Martin brings his extensive experience and keen editorial sense to lead Bolavip’s team, driving the website's growth and ensuring it remains a top source for sports news and analysis with interviews and exclusive content.