Who is the referee for New Zealand vs Belgium today at the 2026 World Cup?

This will likely be a grueling, high-pressure match managed by a referee with very little experience who is stepping onto the field for just his second career World Cup game.

Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh will be the man in the middle for the crucial Group G finale, where New Zealand and Belgium square off in Vancouver in a match where nothing matters more than walking away with a win, no matter what it takes.

Makhadmeh might lack extensive tournament experience, but he already got his feet wet at the 2026 World Cup during his debut in the Spain-Cape Verde match. That game ended in a shocking draw, and he kept a tight lid on things, issuing just two yellow cards.

Given his limited track record on the big stage, he will likely be extra cautious with how he handles the whistle during this Match 45 showdown. The stakes are incredibly high for Belgium and New Zealand, with every win, loss, and draw scenario creating massive drama, all while an inexperienced ref holds the whistle.

Advertisement

Adham Makhadmeh’s refereeing background

Known across the AFC and international circuits for his authoritative presence, Makhadmeh doesn’t hesitate to go to his pockets if players cross the line. He tends to penalize heavy, cynical challenges early to prevent matches from spiraling out of control.

Adham Mohammad calling a player foul during the 2026 World Cup

Makhadmeh averages 3.77 yellow cards and just 0.08 red cards over his career. His last red card came in November 2025 during the Asian World Cup Qualifiers, a relatively straightforward match where he also handed out three yellows.

Advertisement

Having that international experience outside of the World Cup is crucial. It gives him the baseline needed to deal with national teams and managers, who tend to be far more passionate and vocal than domestic club teams.