Why ‘KSA’ is used for Saudi Arabia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Determined to shock the world once again at the 2026 World Cup, Saudi Arabia's first surprise to fans may be the fact they appear as "KSA" on scoreboards and across team graphics.

For the third straight tournament, Saudi Arabia are back in the 2026 World Cup. However, fans across the globe are still wondering why the Green Falcons use “KSA” as their three-letter code in soccer’s biggest national teams competition.

Because the country’s official name is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the national team led by head coach Georgios Donis is addressed as “KSA” during the 2026 World Cup.

Fans can call the team whatever they prefer: KSA, Saudi Arabia, or the Green Falcons. Either way, Donis’ team is ready to leave its mark on the 2026 World Cup. In 2022, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their debut, handing Lionel Messi and company their lone loss of the tournament. This time around, the Green Falcons hope there is more where that came from.

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Taking on a heavy favorite in Spain, an always-complicated Uruguay, and a debuting Cape Verde side ready to make history, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will need all hands on deck as the national team takes on Group H in the 2026 World Cup. Saudi Arabia’s FIFA ranking might look very different by the time the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada comes to an end.

Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup history

Saudi Arabia made their first appearance at a World Cup in 1994, when the tournament was held in the United States. More than three decades later, the Green Falcons are back on American soil, but with a lot more experience under their belt.

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Saudi Arabia will be making their seventh World Cup appearance in 2026, appearing as “KSA” in each and every one of them. However, they haven’t been able to surpass their best finish, which came in their first World Cup. Saudi Arabia reached the round of 16 in 1994 and haven’t made it out of the group stage since.

In 2026, there will be an added round of 32, meaning the Saudis will have to win one more game just to match their best performance. However, making it out of Group H will be a challenge in itself for the Green Falcons.

All in all, Saudi Arabia have played 19 World Cup games, winning just four, losing 11, and drawing the remaining four. Having scored 14 goals and conceded 44, KSA have an accumulated goal differential of -30 across their previous six World Cup appearances.

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Why Saudi Arabia is called like that

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gets its name from three main components. Firstly, it reflects the country’s form of government. “Saudi” comes from the ruling family, Al Saud, which founded the modern state and has been in power since 1932.

As for “Arabia,” it’s a straightforward nod to the region in which the country is located: the Arabian Peninsula, situated between the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea in Southwest Asia.