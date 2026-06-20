Why Marco Reus isn’t playing for Germany at the 2026 World Cup

Marco Reus remains one of the most beloved players in modern German soccer, but he is not part of Germany’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. The former Borussia Dortmund captain was left out of Julian Nagelsmann’s roster as Germany began their quest for a fifth World Cup title.

While Reus continues to play professionally and remains an important figure for LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, the German coaching staff decided to move in a different direction.

The decision reflects both the depth of Germany’s current squad and the emergence of a new generation of stars who now form the core of the national team.

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Why wasn’t Marco Reus selected for the 2026 World Cup?

Marco Reus was not called up due to a technical decision made by head coach Julian Nagelsmann. At 37 years old, the veteran attacker is still active with LA Galaxy and continues to contribute at club level.

However, Germany’s coaching staff determined that other players currently offer more to the national team heading into the World Cup. That’s the reason why fans won’t see Reus in the USA or Canada.

With Germany aiming to compete for the trophy, Nagelsmann opted to build his squad around younger players who have become key figures for both club and country in recent years.

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Has Marco Reus retired?

No. Marco Reus has not retired. The German star remains an active professional player and continues his career with LA Galaxy in MLS. Germany are currently enjoying one of their strongest attacking generations in years.

Players such as Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Florian Wirtz have become central pieces of Nagelsmann’s project and are widely viewed as the future of the national team.

Their performances at both club and international level have made competition for places extremely intense, leaving little room for veteran players like Reus despite their experience and reputation.