Why Mohammed Kudus isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Ghana

Mohammed Kudus was expected to lead Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, but the Black Stars will have to compete without one of Africa's greatest talents.

Ghana could be a dark horse at the 2026 World Cup, but they’ll have to do it without one of their stars: Mohammed Kudus. He has become one of Africa’s premier attacking players in recent years, making his absence a major blow for the team.

Kudus had been expected to have a leading role for the Black Stars at the tournament following his successful spell in Europe. Instead, they must navigate Group L without one of their most creative and dangerous players.

His absence is particularly painful given Ghana’s ambitions of advancing from a group that also includes England, Croatia, and Panama. Probably one of the toughest sectors of the competition.

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Why isn’t Mohammed Kudus playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Mohammed Kudus is missing the 2026 World Cup after being left out of Ghana’s squad due to injury. The Tottenham Hotspur forward suffered a quadriceps muscle injury in January and was unable to recover in time to be considered for the tournament.

Can Ghana succeed without Kudus?

Replacing a player of Kudus’ quality will not be easy. Ghana still possess talented attackers such as Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana or Ernest Nuamah, but few names can replicate Kudus’ ability to create chances and change matches on his own.