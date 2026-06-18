Mexico GK Rangel warns 2026 World Cup teams: ‘We’re ready to compete against anyone’

After Mexico clinched their place in the round of 32, goalkeeper Raul Rangel sent a message to the powerhouses in the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico took down South Korea and punched their ticket to the round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup. As El Tri are guaranteed to finish first in Group A and play their first knockout-round game at home, goalkeeper Raul Rangel dropped a bold statement about just how confident the national team is feeling.

“I said it before and I stand by it, we are ready to compete toe-to-toe against anyone,” Rangel said during an interview after Mexico’s 1-0 triumph over South Korea at Guadalajara Stadium.

Needless to say, Mexico made a statement with their win over South Korea. Moreover, Rangel—whose starting role raised questions from fans asking why Guillermo Ochoa wasn’t playing for Mexico instead—put on a performance that will be talked about for days to come, including a heroic double save to deny South Korea a late equalizer.

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Mexico have reason to believe

Mexico struck at the right time, scoring off a huge mistake from South Korea’s goalkeeper, and proved they have what it takes to win even when they are not at their best. That’s exactly what differentiates good teams from real contenders.

Rangel’s goal-line save vs South Korea.

Playing most of their road at home, who’s to say El Tricolor can’t dream big? Rangel definitely thinks so, and so does the rest of the team. Mexico are through to the round of 32, and they aren’t afraid of any team that may come across their path.

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What’s next for Mexico?

Mexico are playing Czechia next, as they must complete their participation in Group A. Although there is virtually nothing in play, Mexico owe it to the fans that will fill Estadio Azteca to capacity to have a good outing. Mexico are confirmed to play their round of 32 match in Mexico City, and a win would keep them at home for the round of 16.

However, El Tri will be up for a test against their ghosts from the past. The last time Mexico won a knockout-stage game? None other than in the 1986 World Cup played in the Land of the Sun. Four decades later, Javier Aguirre’s squad is after history.

As Rangel put it, Mexico aren’t scared of anyone in the 2026 World Cup, nor are the Mexicans scared to dream too big or aim too high. For the time being, however, they will celebrate their Group A win, while gearing up for the group-stage finale in which Aguirre might rest some starters.