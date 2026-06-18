Christian Pulisic still questionable but Mauricio Pochettino praises his effort to play for USA vs Australia

Although Christian Pulisic has yet to be cleared to play, Mauricio Pochettino delivered a strong message to "Captain America" on the eve of the USMNT's 2026 World Cup match against Australia.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) could suffer a significant blow if Christian Pulisic is not fit to play in its second group-stage match of the 2026 World Cup. As the Stars and Stripes prepare for their showdown with Australia, head coach Mauricio Pochettino delivered a confident message. Even if Pulisic misses the match, his absence may not last much longer.

“[Pulisic] was training individually the whole week. Tonight, we have a meeting with our medical staff,” Pochettino revealed, as reported by Ben Jacobs on X. “We will assess the whole group, and tomorrow we will communicate [if he’s going to play]. He’s evolving and much better from Friday.“

Coming off a superb team performance during the USA’s 4-1 victory over Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup debut—in which Pulisic was subbed off at the break—the USMNT is ready to put on another outing for the ages against the Socceroos.

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However, whether Pulisic is available or not could play a major role. Still, Pochettino has the utmost confidence in the rest of the squad, and even if Pulisic is left out of the lineup as a precaution, the medical staff expect him to return sooner rather than later.

Mauricio Pochettino during USMNT’s debut.

Pulisic could be back for final group-stage match

Amid the uncertainty, however, teammates Tim Weah and Tyler Adams expect Pulisic to play against Australia. Although “Poch” didn’t dare predict if Pulisic would be cleared for the showdown at Seattle Stadium, he did drop a blunt statement. If “Captain America” isn’t active against the Land Down Under, he will certainly be on the lineup to play against The Crescent Stars.

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“We will see. If not available [against Australia], he’ll be back for Turkiye,” Pochettino confidently told reporters. “He’s doing a massive effort to be available. For a player that loves their country it’s a massive opportunity to play and win games. So when this happens it’s painful, but Christian is strong with a great mentality.”

For the time being, though, Pulisic’s presence versus Australia remains uncertain. What’s crystal clear, on the other hand, is that the US Men’s National Team needs him. Regardless, the Stars and Stripes can hold their ground. Against Paraguay, they proved they could do just fine without Pulisic. Still, everything feels easier when he’s on the pitch.

USMNT’s remaining fixture in 2026 World Cup

vs Australia on June 19 at Seattle Stadium at 3:00 p.m. ET.

vs Turkiye on June 25 at Los Angeles Stadium at 10:00 p.m. ET.