Referee and uniforms for Argentina vs Algeria in 2026 World Cup debut

Argentina vs Algeria will open their 2026 World Cup debut, but who will be the referee and which uniforms will they use?

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, begin their FIFA World Cup title defense against Algeria in one of the most awaited opening matches of the group stage. Therefore, it’s very important to have all details of this game, like who will be the referee and which uniforms will be used.

Argentina is coming with the same backbone of the roster that won the World Cup four years ago, with a few people missing. Overall, it’s a team that is a clear contender, but also a team that some label as ‘aging‘. Hence, while still the champions, Argentina has a lot to prove.

As for Algeria, they are a very technical team. They have good players, and are looking to create an upset out of nowhere. Algeria will want to shock the city and stadium where they’ll play vs. Argentina, and millions of fans watching on TV.

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Who is the referee for Argentina vs Algeria?

Szymon Marciniak will be the referee for the game of Argentina vs. Algeria. Two additional Polish officials will join him, Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik are tasked to be assistant referees in Kansas City. New Zealand’s Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh will be the fourth official. VAR will be led by Tomasz Kwiatkowski from Poland.

Referee Szymon Marciniak

Regarding Marciniak, he has refereed matches for Argentina matches at the last two World Cups. He officiated their group stage draw with Iceland in 2018 and two matches in Qatar four years later.

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Which uniforms will Argentina and Algeria wear?

Argentina will wear its classic red and light blue striped jersey, with navy blue shorts and socks. Its goalkeeper will use an orange uniform. As for Algeria, it’ll use a dark green jersey, complemented with white shorts and socks. Regarding its keeper, he will be using a yellow uniform.