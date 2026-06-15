Why Ronald Araujo isn’t playing for Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia today in 2026 World Cup

Even though Ronaldo Araujo is on Uruguay's 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup, he isn't on the lineup for the debut against Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay is without Ronald Araujo during their 2026 World Cup debut against Saudi Arabia in Group H. Although the defender isn’t on the starting XI nor substitutes’ bench, head coach Marcelo Bielsa trusts the Barcelona player will be available sooner rather than later.

Araujo suffered a calf injury during a training session with Uruguay’s national team, which led him to travel to Spain for medical treatment. However, Bielsa has opted to keep him in the 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Uruguay knew Araujo was going to be absent in the World Cup debut against Saudi Arabia, but they remain hopeful he will return at some point of the group stage. Uruguay are also missing Luis Suarez, who won’t play in the 2026 World Cup, but that was due to a tactical decision made by the coaching staff.

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Will Araujo be back in time for Uruguay?

For the time being, Araujo’s status for Uruguay’s second Group H match against Cape Verde remains uncertain. Moreover, La Celeste have no guarantees that the 27-year-old, who can play both center back and right back, will be available against Spain in the final match of the group stage.

Ronald Araujo and his new hair style for the 2026 World Cup.

If Uruguay don’t make it out of Group H, there’s a very real possibility Araujo fails to play a single game during the 2026 World Cup. He is in a race against the clock, and time is definitely not on his side.

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Araujo is with the team

Although he was left out of the team for the debut against the Green Falcons, Araujo is around his countrymen and in good spirits as he hopes to be back healthy before it’s too late in the 2026 World Cup.

Prior to kickoff at Miami Stadium, Araujo was seen with teammate and captain Federico Valverde, drinking “mate“, a traditional Uruguayan hot drink, and chatting on the pitch. Araujo is sporting a sky-blue dye in his hair, showing his full support for the national team even if he’s unable to help during games.

When do Uruguay play next?

Once the first game against Saudi Arabia is over, Uruguay will turn their attention to the other opponents in Group H. On June 21, La Celeste will take on Cape Verde at 6:00 p.m. ET in Miami. On June 26, they will close out the group stage with a pivotal showdown against Spain at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico.