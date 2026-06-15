Why is the referee of Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay wearing pink today in 2026 World Cup?

Referee Maurizio Mariani will be the referee of Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, but he will wear a distinctive pink uniform.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay will open each teams’ 2026 World Cup campaigns in a very intriguing match. Talking about intriguing, referee Maurizio Mariani and his crew will use a distinctive pink uniform, as opposed to the more traditional yellow or black kits.

FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina cleared the air on the sudden change of the pink uniforms. “Miami is our base camp so we thought it would be nice to show our appreciation to the city where we’ll live for about two months,” Collina said. This is one of many curious things about this game, like the reason behind Saudi Arabia being referred as KSA on the scoreboards.

“We chose this ‘pink flamingo’ for the referees’ training material,” Collina added. “It’s a sort of recognition. Also, the first match, which will be played in Miami, June 15… Uruguay v Saudi Arabia [Group H], the referee will wear the pink flamingo shirt.”

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino endorsed this move

Gianni Infantino reportedly met with the match officials at their training camp in Miami, and he said, “Pink is the colour of Miami, and we are all wearing this very nice pink dresses to give a little bit of a shout-out, to give a little bit of a smile to the city which is hosting us.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and Pierluigi Collina

This won’t be a recurrent thing during the 2026 World Cup. As of now, this will be a one-time thing. The tribute will be done in this Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia game and then it’s back to the usual. Another distinctive trait about this game is the fact that Uruguay wears four stars on its crest.

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Is Maurizio Mariani a good referee?

Highly regarded as one of Italy’s best referees, Mariani was promoted by UEFA to the Elite category. However, many see him as a very strict and rigorous official, which sometimes draws controversy.

Among his accolades, Mariani has officiated matches like the 2026 UEFA Conference League Final, the 2025 U-20 World Cup Final, and plenty of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He was also the sole European referee in the 2024 Copa America referee.