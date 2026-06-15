What happens if Uruguay win, tie or lose vs Saudi Arabia today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Uruguay face Saudi Arabia in their 2026 World Cup debut in Group H, where any result can define their course in the competition.

Uruguay will have their debut in the 2026 World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group H, where they will not be a simple rival but could rather complicate the addition of the three points, as Saudi Arabia hold a low spot in the FIFA rankings, but everybody knows they are capable of pulling off surprises.

In their last two friendlies, those led by Marcelo Bielsa drew 1-1 with England and 0-0 with Algeria, and they seek to vindicate themselves after a poor performance in the past edition, where La Celeste drew 0-0 with South Korea in Qatar 2022. In that edition of the World Cup, those led by Diego Alonso were eliminated in the group stage, losing 2-0 to Portugal and defeating Ghana 2-0, in addition to asserting the value of the 4 stars on their crest.

The Middle Eastern national team, the executioners of Argentina at the start of Qatar 2022, drew 0-0 with Senegal and defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 in their last two friendly matches before the World Cup, prepared to spring a new surprise and try to qualify for the following rounds.

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What happens if Uruguay win vs Saudi Arabia?

If Uruguay secure the victory in their debut, they will add 3 crucial points that will immediately place them as the solitary leaders of Group H, taking advantage of the surprising stumble by Spain, who drew against Cape Verde.

This triumph would grant enormous peace of mind to the team ahead of their second commitment against Cape Verde, leaving them just one step away from mathematically sealing their qualification to the round of 32.

Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia

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What happens if Uruguay and Saudi Arabia tie?

If a tie occurs, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia will receive 1 point each, which will generate absolute parity and a technical four-way tie in Group H due to the previous equality of the other match.

For Uruguay, this bittersweet scoreline would force them to imperatively look for a triumph against Cape Verde in the next round so as not to risk their passage to the knockout stage. Although a draw in the opener is not a catastrophic result under current rules, it drastically reduces the margin of error and would force the celestial delegation to closely watch their goal differential.

What happens if Uruguay lose vs Saudi Arabia?

A surprising defeat would place Uruguay at the bottom of Group H with 0 points, sounding the alarms and reviving the historic upset that the Asians dealt to Argentina in the 2022 opening match. Losing today would force Bielsa’s squad to execute a perfect close to the regular stage, having the obligation to defeat Cape Verde and Spain in consecutive matches to aspire to a direct spot.