Why Ronald Araujo isn’t playing today for Uruguay vs Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup

For the second straight game in the 2026 World Cup, Ronald Araujo will be sidelined as Uruguay take on Cape Verde in Group H.

In search of their first win in the 2026 World Cup, Uruguay face Cape Verde at Miami Stadium in a crucial Group H-matchup. However, Uruguay will be without Ronald Araujo—for the second straight game—who is still recovering from a physical setback.

Araujo has been sidelined ever since sustaining a calf injury during practice with Uruguay’s national team. Araujo traveled to Spain to undergo a series of medical exams and regenerative treatment for his calf tear, but has joined the rest of La Celeste at their 2026 World Cup camp in Cancun, Mexico.

Araujo missed Uruguay’s debut against Saudi Arabia, although he was with the rest of the team, and will also be out for the group-stage match against Cape Verde. Whether he’ll be back for the final game against Spain remains to be seen, but it’s clear Marcelo Bielsa and his Uruguayan teammates will need him to take down a red-hot Spain.

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On paper, Cape Verde shouldn’t put Uruguay in too much trouble, but who knows? Maybe the Charruas come to miss Araujo against the Blue Sharks. Uruguay are also missing Luis Suarez at the 2026 World Cup, but that was due to a decision by Bielsa when selecting the final 26-man roster.

Ronald Araujo’s Uruguay-themed hairstyle for the 2026 World Cup.

Araujo’s stats with national team

Since making his debut with Uruguay’s senior national team in October 2020, Araujo has played 27 games for La Celeste. Araujo received his first call-up to the national team when historic Uruguayan head coach Oscar Washington Tabarez was still at the helm. However, he’s had his best moments since Bielsa took over.

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Undoubtedly, Araujo’s highlight with the national team was his goal against Argentina in Buenos Aires back in November 2023, when Uruguay won 2-0 and snapped La Albiceleste’s 25-game unbeaten streak in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. That has been Araujo’s only goal for the national team.

Will Araujo play against Spain?

For the time being, that’s the million-dollar question surrounding Uruguay. Coming into the 2026 World Cup, it was expected that Araujo would miss the opening games of the group stage. However, the third—and most important—showdown against the current European champions has left room for doubt.

Whether Araujo will play against Spain has yet to be seen and will likely hinge on the defender’s progress in the coming days. If Uruguay defeat Cape Verde, whose FIFA ranking improved after the debut, a draw against Spain would be enough to punch their ticket to the round of 32, and thus they might be extra cautious with Araujo. However, Bielsa might bench Araujo just in case, rather than leaving him off the matchday squad entirely.