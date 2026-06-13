Why Thiago Silva isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil

Thiago Silva is one of the biggest names missing from Brazil's 2026 World Cup roster, despite having an outstanding season with FC Porto.

Thiago Silva is regarded as one of the most iconic defenders in the history of Brazil. While he has not retired from soccer, he didn’t feature in Carlo Ancelotti’s final roster, which did include Neymar, for the 2026 World Cup.

At 41 years old, Thiago Silva returned to Europe to continue his career with FC Porto after a brief stint with Fluminense. He proved that age is just a number, anchoring a solid defense for the Portuguese squad due to his extensive experience in European leagues.

However, despite his great season, he was not included in Brazil‘s final roster for the 2026 World Cup. He did appear in Ancelotti’s pre-tournament list, but the manager instead went for younger options.

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When was Thiago Silva’s last appearance with Brazil?

Thiago Silva’s last game with Brazil was a 1-1 draw against Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on December 9, 2022, where Brazil was eliminated 4-2 on penalties.

Thiago Silva of Brazil (Qatar 2022)

He was Brazil’s primary captain then. However, a coaching staff transition, along with club changes and dipping performances, kept him out of most of the qualification process and ultimately the 26-man roster for the World Cup.

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Following this decision, Silva is expected to retire from international soccer. He has not announced any official decision yet, but at 41 years old, this was likely his last opportunity to play in another World Cup.

Who are Brazil’s starting center-backs for the World Cup?

Due to Silva’s exclusion, Ancelotti had to select other center-backs for Brazil’s defense. Despite the veteran not featuring on the roster, the Canarinha still has one of the best defenses in the tournament.

Marquinhos (PSG) and Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) are regarded as the undoubted starters. Brazil will also miss Eder Militao at the World Cup, but the selected defensive unit is set to command the defense perfectly throughout the entire competition.