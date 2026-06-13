Why is Estevao not participating at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil?

Estevao was expected to be one of Brazil's top young talents at the 2026 World Cup, but a severe injury in April completely sidelined him from the tournament.

Estevao will completely miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering a severe grade four hamstring tear during a Chelsea match against Manchester United. The heartbreaking diagnosis forced Brazil’s manager Carlo Ancelotti to exclude the teenage sensation from the final tournament roster.

The young winger had established himself as an future weapon for the Selecao, scoring five goals for the national team. He made history by becoming the youngest player to score in a competitive match for Brazil since the legendary Pele.

On the club side, the young prodigy enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the English Premier League after moving from Palmeiras. He anchored the attack by netting two goals during his first 22 games. Estevao isn’t the only injured player missing the tournament, as Rodrygo won’t be playing for Brazil either.

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Can Brazil survive without Estevao?

Brazil still possesses an incredibly deep pool of world-class attacking talent capable of covering the vacant right-wing position. Stars like Raphinha can easily slide into that slot, while veteran leader Neymar and Vinicius Jr. provide massive tactical flexibility.

The tournament favorites maintain excellent chances of lifting the trophy because their structural game plan relies on collective synergy rather than a single player. Ancelotti has built a robust offensive system that distributes the goal-scoring burden evenly across a star-studded frontline.

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The Selecao have historically shown they can push through catastrophic injury setbacks to achieve tournament glory on the world stage. Even without their teenage star running the flanks, this elite squad has more than enough firepower to go all the way.