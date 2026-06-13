Why is Rodrygo not playing the 2026 World Cup with Brazil?

Rodrygo will be one of the most glaring absences for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, as manager Carlo Ancelotti made the shocking decision to omit the Real Madrid star from his final 26-man roster for the tournament.

Brazil enter the 2026 World Cup as one of the heavy favorites to hoist the trophy. Led by a highly motivated Neymar—who shared an emotional reaction online to his official selection by manager Carlo Ancelotti—La Selecao carries immense expectations into North America. However, they will have to mount their championship charge without the services of Rodrygo, who was a high-profile omission from Ancelotti’s final squad.

Rodrygo’s absence from Brazil‘s World Cup campaign stems from a severe knee injury suffered earlier this year. Lacking match fitness and still working his way back to full strength, the Real Madrid star was ultimately left off the plane by Ancelotti, who prioritized fully fit options for the grueling tournament ahead.

Despite his world-class talent and the dynamic dimension he adds to any attack, Rodrygo remains deeply in the rehabilitation phase. Just three months into his recovery plan, there was lingering hope that the winger might make a miraculous return in time for the tournament, but the clock ultimately ran out on his World Cup dreams.

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The injury bug didn’t stop with Rodrygo, either. Brazil’s 26-man roster suffered another devastating blow just ahead of the tournament, as Wesley was forced to withdraw after picking up an injury during one of the team’s final pre-World Cup international friendlies.

Rodrygo of Brazil during the International Friendly match.

Other absences in the 26-man roster

Beyond the forced medical omissions of Wesley and Rodrygo, Ancelotti raised eyebrows with a glaring tactical snub, leaving Brighton forward Joao Pedro off the plane to North America. Despite being fully fit and free of any physical limitations, the Italian tactician chose to look in a different direction, though he did offer some words of consolation and praise for the striker during his pre-tournament press conference.

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Other notable names missing from the Brazilian squad include:

Eder Militao (Defender, Real Madrid): Underwent surgery for a left thigh muscle injury sustained in April 2026. Left off the final roster.

Estevao (Winger, Chelsea): Sidelined with a severe hamstring tear suffered in April 2026. Left off the final roster.

Full 26-man roster for Brazil

With those high-profile names officially ruled out, Ancelotti and his final 26-man squad are locked in and putting the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of their highly anticipated World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Weverton (Grêmio)

Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal – Captain), Bremer (Juventus), Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Danilo (Flamengo), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Éderson (Atalanta), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)

Forwards: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Endrick (Lyon), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth)