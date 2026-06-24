Is Memo Ochoa retiring after 2026 World Cup and was Mexico vs Czechia his last game?

Following a raucous, electrifying atmosphere that propelled Mexico to victory in their 2026 World Cup third round against Czechia, all eyes turned to Guillermo 'Memo' Ochoa after his historic appearance.

Following an emotional match tribute to Guillermo Ochoa—one of the most iconic and transformative figures in Mexican soccer history—ahead of El Tri’s group-stage finale against Czechia, speculation is reaching a fever pitch regarding the legendary goalkeeper’s immediate future.

‘Memo’ Ochoa previously announced that this 2026 World Cup would serve as his professional “Last Dance,” confirming he will officially hang up his gloves at the conclusion of the tournament. However, with Mexico advancing into the knockout rounds, the door technically remains open for one final appearance on the pitch. Even so, the 40-year-old icon will have to bide his time; he currently sits third on the depth chart behind established number-one starter Jose Rangel.

By stepping onto the pitch against Czechia, Ochoa cemented his status as an immortal of the sport. The cameo officially made him the first player in soccer history to physically take the pitch in six different World Cups, joining an elite stratum of longevity alongside icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have also earned selections to six consecutive tournament rosters.

Advertisement

What’s next for Mexico and Ochoa?

While the emotional high of the Czechia victory still lingers, Mexico and ‘Memo’ Ochoa must quickly pivot to their next challenge. Having comfortably punched their ticket to the knockout stage, El Tri now awaits the official confirmation of their Round of 32 opponent.

Barring a sudden injury or suspension to Mexico’s starting goalkeeper, Ochoa is expected to watch the remainder of the tournament from the bench, serving as a veteran presence rather than an on-field option for the upcoming knockout rounds.

Advertisement

Ochoa’s comments after what could be his last game

While a microscopic chance remains that emergency circumstances could force Ochoa back onto the pitch, the legendary shot-stopper spoke after the match with the tone of a man who knows his playing days are officially done.

“My first game, Azteca. My last game, Azteca. It’s been a beautiful final chapter of my career, thank you everyone,” Ochoa told reporters after Mexico’s dominant 3-0 victory over Czechia, which capped off a perfect nine-point run through the group stage.