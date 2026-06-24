Mexico’s Javier Aguirre praises Memo Ochoa, admits tribute overshadowed 3-0 win vs Czechia

Guillermo Ochoa made his fourth World Cup appearance, with Mexico manager Javier Aguirre acknowledging that the veteran's emotional tribute eclipsed the 3-0 victory over Czechia.

Javier Aguirre paid tribute to Guillermo Ochoa by subbing him on against Czechia, with the Mexico manager admitting that the veteran goalkeeper’s historic World Cup milestone eclipsed the 3-0 victory itself.

With the game comfortably at 2-0, Aguirre made a highly anticipated and emotional substitution for the national team, replacing Raul Rangel with Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa. With this symbolic gesture, the legendary shot-stopper took the pitch in his fourth different World Cup tournament with playing minutes, a milestone the manager believes deserves immense recognition.

“The moment Guillermo Ochoa stepped onto the pitch, it overshadowed everything else,” Aguirre told TV Azteca after the match. “He is a world-class legend, and I am incredibly proud of him.”

Advertisement

Guillermo Ochoa thankful for the tribute

While Mexico awaits their exact opponent for the Round of 32, the post-game spotlight shifted entirely to Ochoa. His teammates swarmed him on the pitch to celebrate the historic moment, leaving the veteran deeply grateful for the gesture.

“It was even better than I dreamed; everything just fell into place,” Ochoa said. “At the beginning, you are always fighting to get on the pitch. Javier makes the decisions, and this time it was my turn to support from the sidelines. But things aligned perfectly—the result, the setting—and I got my chance to play.“

Advertisement

Mexico now shifts its focus entirely to the Round of 32, with its knockout rival set to be finalized on Friday. For that high-stakes elimination matchup, Raul Rangel is expected to return to the starting XI and reclaim his spot between the posts, barring any unexpected tactical changes from the Chivas shot-stopper.

Is Guillermo Ochoa retiring after the 2026 World Cup?

Guillermo Ochoa is 40 years old and has stated that this will be his final World Cup. However, he has also hinted at the improbable possibility of one last international run, despite the fact that he will be 44 years old by the time the 2030 edition arrives.

While Ochoa is not currently expected to retire from club or international duty immediately following the 2026 World Cup, his long-term future may ultimately depend on how this tournament unfolds for both Mexico and himself.