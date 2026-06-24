Are Czechia out of the 2026 World Cup after 3-0 loss against Mexico?

Entering the final matchday of the group stage, Czechia had a simple—yet far from easy—mission: defeat Mexico. However, the Representatives failed to come away with all three points.

All Czechia needed was a win. It was the only result that would keep them alive in the 2026 World Cup. However, playing Mexico at home at Mexico City Stadium, 2,200 meters above sea level, the Representatives looked out of gas all game long. With the deadlock on the scoreboard proving impossible to break, the Czechs’ fate was set in stone.

There is no sugarcoating it, Czechia have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. It’s fitting, too. Czechia left much to be desired throughout the entire 2026 World Cup and were exposed by Mexico, even when El Tri rested players like Raul Jimenez, who didn’t play against Czechia. Following the harsh 3-0 loss against Mexico in Mexico City, Czechia dropped all the way to last place in Group A with a single point.

Meanwhile, South Africa shocked South Korea with a 1-0 victory to climb all the way to second place in Group A. Contrary to Czechia, South Korea aren’t officially out of the 2026 World Cup, but their fate now hinges on the rest of the teams in the tournament. The final standings of Group A show Mexico finished first, South Africa second, South Korea third, and Czechia fourth. For the time being, though, only Czechia is out of the tournament.

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Czechia suffer crushing loss

With their backs against the wall and everything on the line, Czechia came out of the tunnel and onto the pitch at Estadio Azteca looking lifeless. Aside from a few chances here and there, Mexico were never put under duress, and they came away with a 3-0 victory that, though deserved, felt much more lopsided than the action on the field suggested.

Czechia players absolutely gutted after the elimination.

In more ways than one, it was Czechia who gifted the goals rather than Mexico creating them through a dominant performance. Once again, Mexico showed their ability to pounce on their opponents’ mistakes, and once more, they held their rivals scoreless. That’s been the recipe for success all tournament long for El Tricolor. Needless to say, they will keep it rolling into the round of 32.

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As for Czechia, they simply never found their footing nor their recipe. Maybe the Representatives will figure things out on the way back to Prague, but it’s already too late. The 2026 World Cup has come to an end for them.

Czechia’s results in 2026 World Cup

Czechia walk away from the 2026 World Cup crestfallen and beaten in every regard. Making their first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2006, the Repre delivered an absolute disasterclass.

Czechia 1-2 South Korea

Czechia 1-1 South Africa

Czechia 0-3 Mexico

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Twenty years after their group-stage exit at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the Czechs are out in the first round once again. With only one point in three games, it was far from a memorable summer for the Representatives. Fans across Bohemia waited 20 years for the national team to score two goals and win zero games in soccer’s biggest tournament. Disappointment doesn’t do justice to how they feel.