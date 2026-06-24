Who is Mexico playing in Round of 32? Date, stadium, and possible opponents

Mexico is now officially preparing for the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup. Here are El Tri's potential opponents, along with the date and venue for its highly anticipated knockout fixture.

With a spot in the elimination brackets safely secured, Mexico has officially shifted its focus to the Round of 32. Here is a look at El Tri’s potential opponents, match dates, and the stadium logistics for its next major test.

Even without Raul Jimenez in the starting XI against Czechia, Mexico managed to secure a massive victory over the Europeans, a game in which even a tribute for Guillermo Ochoa arrived. By sweeping Group A and locking down a perfect nine points, El Tri has achieved three group-stage victories for the first time in the nation’s storied football history.

Following this historic result, Mexico is slated to face a third-place finisher emerging from Group C, E, F, H, or I. As of today—with several final-round group matches still left to be played across the tournament—Scotland is currently projected to be El Tri’s upcoming knockout opponent.

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Date, stadium, and the knockout formula

Because the expanded 48-team format introduces 495 potential matchup permutations for the advancing third-place teams, Mexico’s exact opponent cannot be mathematically locked in just yet.

Historic win at México City Stadium! 🤩



3️⃣ / 3️⃣ victories. An unforgettable night with our people. 🇲🇽 SEE YOU IN THE NEXT ROUND OF THE WORLD CUP! 🔥#SomosMéxico 💚🤍❤️ #FWC26 #MD3 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/amngNfpL9d — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 25, 2026

As one of the tournament’s top-seeded group winners, Mexico is guaranteed a favorable draw against one of the lower-ranked third-place qualifiers. While the specific jersey across the pitch remains a mystery, the logistics for El Tri’s next high-stakes test are already set in stone:

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Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Venue: Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca)

Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) Rival: Final confirmation will come on Friday, June 26, once Groups H and I wrap up the opening-round action.

A historic group stage campaign

Mexico has participated in 18 World Cups, cementing its status among the top five nations with the most appearances in tournament history. Yet, it is the 2026 edition on home soil where El Tri has truly rewritten the record books.

Never before had a Mexican squad managed to win all three of its group-stage matches. While Javier Aguirre’s side had already mathematically locked up the group leadership on Matchday 2, completing the flawless sweep provides an immense psychological boost—fueling the host nation’s hopes of making a historic, deep run through the high-pressure knockout brackets.