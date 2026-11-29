Sunderland recibe a Tottenham este domingo 29 de noviembre desde las 08:05 hora de México. El encuentro, correspondiente a la jornada 12 de la Premier League, se disputará en el Stadium of Light.
Tottenham llega como favorito de visitante según las casas de apuestas, pero Sunderland tratará de dar el golpe.
La actualidad de ambos equipos
Sunderland empató 0-0 como visitante ante Aston Villa en la fecha anterior. Sunderland está 18° en la tabla con 9 puntos. Antes ganó 1-0 como local ante Chelsea.
En su último compromiso, Tottenham ganó 2-0 como local ante Ipswich Town. El conjunto marcha 10° con 15 puntos. Antes perdió 0-1 como visitante ante Leeds.
El historial entre Sunderland y Tottenham
Sunderland y Tottenham se enfrentaron 109 veces en los últimos años: 36 triunfos de Sunderland, 43 de Tottenham y 30 empates.
Últimos 10 enfrentamientos
|Fecha
|Partido
|Resultado
|Torneo
|12/04/2026
|Sunderland vs. Tottenham
|1-0
|Premier League
|04/01/2026
|Tottenham vs. Sunderland
|1-1
|Premier League
|31/01/2017
|Sunderland vs. Tottenham
|0-0
|Premier League
|18/09/2016
|Tottenham vs. Sunderland
|1-0
|Premier League
|16/01/2016
|Tottenham vs. Sunderland
|4-1
|Premier League
|13/09/2015
|Sunderland vs. Tottenham
|0-1
|Premier League
|17/01/2015
|Tottenham vs. Sunderland
|2-1
|Premier League
|13/09/2014
|Sunderland vs. Tottenham
|2-2
|Premier League
|07/04/2014
|Tottenham vs. Sunderland
|5-1
|Premier League
|07/12/2013
|Sunderland vs. Tottenham
|1-2
|Premier League
Horario del partido
- México: 08:05 hs
Por dónde ver el partido
- México: FOX One, FOX+
- Estados Unidos: Fubo, Peacock, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC
- Sudamérica: Disney+ Premium
- Centroamérica: FOX+
- España: DAZN, DAZN3 Spain
Tabla de posiciones
Todos los partidos de la jornada
- Everton vs. Liverpool — domingo 29 de noviembre, 06:00 hs
- Fulham vs. Bournemouth — domingo 29 de noviembre, 08:05 hs
- Crystal Palace vs. Hull — domingo 29 de noviembre, 08:05 hs
- Brighton vs. Newcastle — domingo 29 de noviembre, 08:05 hs
- Arsenal vs. Man City — domingo 29 de noviembre, 10:30 hs
En síntesis
- Sunderland y Tottenham se enfrentan este domingo 29 de noviembre por la jornada 12 de la Premier League.
- El partido se transmitirá por FOX One y FOX+.
- Sunderland suma 9 puntos en el torneo.
- Tottenham suma 15 puntos en el torneo.