❌🇲🇽 Mémo Ochoa didn’t make it… Unfortunately, Mémo Ochoa and player side have been defeats by the time! AVS FS wanted to give the goalkeeper only if Aris payed the clause. This summer, Memo Ochoa definitely again a target for Aris Saloniki 🇬🇷 #mercato #thessaloniki

Sacha Tavolieri @ sachatavolieri 🇲🇽 Memo Ochoa now close to join Aris Saloniki ! Been told talks are advanced with the Mexicain goalkeeper… Run after time as Greek transfer window closes in 3 hours. 🇬🇷⏳ Wait&See. #mercato #Mexico