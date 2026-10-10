Es tendencia:
Bolavip Logo
AGENDA DEPORTIVA
Premier League

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest: horario y dónde ver en vivo y online en Perú, por la jornada 6 de la Premier League

Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest se enfrentan este domingo 11 de octubre, en el Selhurst Park, por la jornada 6 de la Premier League. Los detalles de la televisación.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham, Premier League
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham, Premier League

Crystal Palace es local ante Nottingham Forest este domingo 11 de octubre en el Selhurst Park por la sexta jornada de la Premier League.

Dos equipos parejos en la clasificación se cruzan por una fecha que puede moverlos de lugar.

Horario del partido

  • Perú: 08:00 hs
+ Seguinos en

Por dónde ver el partido

La actualidad de ambos equipos

Crystal Palace viene de empatar 0-0 como visitante ante Leeds. El equipo ocupa el puesto 15 con 4 puntos. Antes perdió 2-3 como local ante Ipswich Town.

Nottingham Forest perdió 0-1 como local ante Coventry en la fecha anterior. Nottingham Forest está 13° en la tabla con 5 puntos. Antes ganó 2-1 como visitante ante Aston Villa.

El historial entre Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest se enfrentaron 51 veces en los últimos años: 11 triunfos de Crystal Palace, 21 de Nottingham Forest y 19 empates.

Últimos 10 enfrentamientos

FechaPartidoResultadoTorneo
01/02/2026Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace1-1Premier League
24/08/2025Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest1-1Premier League
05/05/2025Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest1-1Premier League
21/10/2024Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace1-0Premier League
30/03/2024Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace1-1Premier League
07/10/2023Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest0-0Premier League
28/05/2023Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest1-1Premier League
12/11/2022Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace1-0Premier League
19/07/2019Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace1-0Club Friendlies
29/12/2012Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace2-2Championship

Tabla de posiciones

Todos los partidos de la jornada

  • Manchester United vs. Tottenham — sábado 10 de octubre, 11:30 hs
  • Hull vs. Everton — domingo 11 de octubre, 08:00 hs
  • Liverpool vs. Man City — domingo 11 de octubre, 10:30 hs
  • Coventry vs. Newcastle — lunes 12 de octubre, 14:00 hs

En síntesis

  • Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest se enfrentan este domingo 11 de octubre por la jornada 6 de la Premier League.
  • El partido se transmitirá por ESPN y Disney+ Premium.
  • Crystal Palace suma 4 puntos en el torneo.
  • Nottingham Forest suma 5 puntos en el torneo.
Bolavip Perù
Bolavip Perù
LEE TAMBIÉN
Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones