Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest: horario y dónde ver en vivo y online en Perú, por la jornada 6 de la Premier League

Crystal Palace es local ante Nottingham Forest este domingo 11 de octubre en el Selhurst Park por la sexta jornada de la Premier League.
Dos equipos parejos en la clasificación se cruzan por una fecha que puede moverlos de lugar.
Horario del partido
- Perú: 08:00 hs
Por dónde ver el partido
- Perú: ESPN, Disney+ Premium
La actualidad de ambos equipos
Crystal Palace viene de empatar 0-0 como visitante ante Leeds. El equipo ocupa el puesto 15 con 4 puntos. Antes perdió 2-3 como local ante Ipswich Town.
Nottingham Forest perdió 0-1 como local ante Coventry en la fecha anterior. Nottingham Forest está 13° en la tabla con 5 puntos. Antes ganó 2-1 como visitante ante Aston Villa.
El historial entre Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest se enfrentaron 51 veces en los últimos años: 11 triunfos de Crystal Palace, 21 de Nottingham Forest y 19 empates.
Últimos 10 enfrentamientos
|Fecha
|Partido
|Resultado
|Torneo
|01/02/2026
|Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
|1-1
|Premier League
|24/08/2025
|Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
|1-1
|Premier League
|05/05/2025
|Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
|1-1
|Premier League
|21/10/2024
|Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
|1-0
|Premier League
|30/03/2024
|Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
|1-1
|Premier League
|07/10/2023
|Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
|0-0
|Premier League
|28/05/2023
|Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
|1-1
|Premier League
|12/11/2022
|Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
|1-0
|Premier League
|19/07/2019
|Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
|1-0
|Club Friendlies
|29/12/2012
|Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
|2-2
|Championship
Tabla de posiciones
Todos los partidos de la jornada
- Manchester United vs. Tottenham — sábado 10 de octubre, 11:30 hs
- Hull vs. Everton — domingo 11 de octubre, 08:00 hs
- Liverpool vs. Man City — domingo 11 de octubre, 10:30 hs
- Coventry vs. Newcastle — lunes 12 de octubre, 14:00 hs
En síntesis
- Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest se enfrentan este domingo 11 de octubre por la jornada 6 de la Premier League.
- El partido se transmitirá por ESPN y Disney+ Premium.
- Crystal Palace suma 4 puntos en el torneo.
- Nottingham Forest suma 5 puntos en el torneo.