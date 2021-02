El "Big 3" de Brooklyn Nets domina la NBA en todo... ¡Pero sin Durant!

NBA NO. 1 RANKS ⤵️@KyrieIrving �� 1st in Offensive Rating (121.8)

Joe Harris �� 1st in 3P% (50.9%)@JHarden13 �� 1st in AST/Game (11.1)@Deandre �� 1st in eFG% (77.9%)

Brooklyn Nets �� 1st in PPG (121.2)

Brooklyn Nets �� 1st in FG% (50.2%)



More in our Stat Survey: