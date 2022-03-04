It’s Week 2 of the 2022 MLS season and expansion side Charlotte FC is set to take on the Los Angeles Galaxy who upset NYCFC in week one. Here are some interesting bets provided by BetMGM.

The new MLS season is already underway and one of the biggest matches of the weekend is the near 70,000 fans expected to attend Charlotte FC’s first home match against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy surprised everyone by defeating the reigning champions at the death with a goal by Javier Hernández.

Charlotte FC had a first game to forget with DC United hitting them for 3 goals. Nonetheless Charlotte FC had the same number of shots and more possession than DC as a sign that things can improve in week 2.

Charlotte FC - LA Galaxy Straight bet

Charlotte FC - 3.00 LA Galaxy - 2.25 Draw - 3.40

How to watch: FOX, FOX Deportes

Despite playing to a near capacity crowd one has to think that the Galaxy should win this match up. Charlotte FC is a new team just getting their feet wet, while the feel-good story would be to see them win at home, the Galaxy are a team that should take this game given their roster and time working together.

Charlotte FC - LA Galaxy goal scorers

All eyes are on Javier Hernández to score in this one at 2.50, if Javier Hernández scores but the Galaxy somehow lose the match that bet is paying out 34.00. A bet of that nature could provide some good winnings if you don’t expect the Galaxy to win.

Charlotte FC - LA Galaxy over/under

In a game like this and considering that Charlotte FC is an expansion side, it would be wise to bet on an over of 2.5 at 1.80 may not be like much, but if you wager high the bettor could win some good earnings.

