The 142nd edition of the US Open is set to take place from August 29th - September 11th. Here are the top 5 picks from BetMGM to win one of tennis biggest prizes!

The final Grand Slam event of the year will be taking place in Flushing, Queens, New York from August 29th - September 11th. The official prize money is in the $60 million range and will be played on hard courts.

On the men’s side many of the best Tennis players from around the world will be present for the event. Still Novak Djokovic will miss the tournament due to his stance on covid-19 vaccinations.

Still last year’s winner Daniil Medvedev is hoping to defend his title and will have to do it against very good competition. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have placed the odds on who has the best chance to win the 2022 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev - 3.60

Last year’s champion Daniil Medvedev comes in ranked number 1 in the world and is the winner of 14 singles championships and is known for counter punching his way to victory.

Rafael Nadal - 5.00

Aging like a fine wine Rafael Nadal is back to try and win his 93rd singles championship. Ranked 3rd in the world, Rafa is as aggressive as they come on a tennis court and will be an early bird favorite to pull back the years and take it home.

Carlos Alcaraz - 6.50

Ranked 4th in the world and moving up fast is Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz has won 5 titles in his singles career and is considered one of the best all-court tennis players out there.

Nick Kyrgios - 9.00

Greek Tennis star Nick Kyrgios comes in ranked 26th in the world and has won 7 singles championships. Kyrgios is hoping his effective forehand and backhand will lead him to US Open victory.

Stéfanos Tsitsipás - 13.00

With 9 career singles titles Stéfanos Tsitsipás is hoping his all-court skills will lead to an upset and get him to the US Open championship. The Greek tennis star has a mean one handed backhand and while he is better on grass and clay, he is hoping to raise some eyebrows in Flushing.

