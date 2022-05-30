From July 12-14, the SBC Summit North America will be held at the Meadowlands Exposition Center where the tradeshow will highlight the sports betting and igaming industry in the U.S. and Canada.

SBC Summit North America is back, this time it will be held from July 12-14th in the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus. The show floor for the event has already been sold out, anticipating a big event for the summer. The SBC Summit North America brings together the leading experts in the igaming and sports betting industry in the United States and Canada.

One of the key chats and executives present at the event will be CEO of FanDuel Amy Howe. Howe is set to discuss the current state of the gaming industry in the United States and the future plans of mobile gaming. FanDuel Group is the largest mobile gaming operator in North America across mobile sportsbook, casino, racing, and daily fantasy sports platforms.

Howe will also participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday July 13th, where she will be interviewed by CNBC’s Contessa Brewer. Here are more details as to what you can expect at the SBC Summit North America.

SBC Summit North America and Amy Howe of FanDuel

Howe will speak with Brewer about the present and future for FanDuel as the company looks to have a wider presence in the sports betting and gaming industries. The chat will also focus on how to create better opportunities for women in the sports and gaming sectors.

“The growth of the legalized mobile gambling sector over the past four years has exceeded even the rosiest of forecasts,” said Howe. “We’ve enjoyed incredible success; however, we are entering a crucial period in which the decisions taken around issues such as the illegal market and the technological innovations that protect consumers while promoting commercial success will shape the long-term future of the industry. I look forward to sharing my thoughts on what the next steps should be for the wider industry with the audience at SBC Summit North America.”

Rasmus Sojmark, the Founder and CEO of event organizer SBC, said: “We’re excited that Amy will be joining us at SBC Summit North America for a fireside chat and leader’s panel. FanDuel is one of the businesses that is really driving innovation and growth in the rapidly changing U.S. market, so it will be fascinating for our delegates in New Jersey to hear from the executive in charge of formulating its strategies.”

The SBC Summit North America conference and tradeshow will take place on July 12-14 where executives from the world of sports betting, igaming, media, professional sports, and entertainment will gather to network and discuss the future of sports betting and gaming.