Tim Bradley delivers blunt verdict on controversial Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul bout

The boxing world is buzzing as Anthony Joshua edges closer to a showdown with Jake Paul this December. After over a year away from the ring following his shock loss to Daniel Dubois, Joshua is gearing up for a return that has fans and analysts debating the potential outcome. Meanwhile, Paul has pivoted from a scrapped exhibition against Gervonta Davis to this high-profile clash, keeping the spotlight firmly on both fighters.

Veteran observers are weighing in, and one of the sport’s most respected voices, Tim Bradley, has offered his candid perspective. The two-weight world champion spoke with conviction on his YouTube channel, breaking down what Joshua’s experience and skill set could mean in a matchup against the social media sensation turned professional boxer.

Bradley’s comments come amid the swirling speculation over whether the fight could be anything but competitive. As the negotiations inch toward finalization, the stakes for both camps—financial, reputational, and competitive—remain high. Boxing fans are left wondering if this will be a straightforward return for Joshua or a storyline with unexpected twists.

What did Tim Bradley say about Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul?

Speaking plainly, Bradley criticized Paul’s mindset while praising Joshua’s credentials. “Is it true? Is it real? Hey, I like this fight way better … They did it again! They got another guy in there that’s a little bit weak minded, one that might even sell his soul a little bit for that money, yeah and go ahead and lay down for Jake Paul. This supposed to be an easy fight for a dude like Anthony Joshua,” he said.

Anthony Joshua during a weigh-in as part of the Riyadh Season – Wembley Edition card at Trafalgar Square. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Bradley emphasized Joshua’s pedigree as an Olympic Gold Medalist and his victories over top heavyweights, suggesting the bout should favor Joshua significantly.

Could the fight be ‘scripted’?

Bradley didn’t shy away from controversy. He added that if Joshua somehow does not dominate, questions would inevitably arise. “Shoot if he go in there and be who he is, right, an experienced Olympic Gold Medallist, an experienced fighter that he is, bigger than Jake Paul, stronger than Jake Paul, got more skill than Jake Paul…“

He added: “He’s supposed to serve Jake Paul, but if he don’t go in there and serve Jake Paul then you know what it is guys, our questions gonna be answered, straight up scripted. Straight up WWE … Because Anthony Joshua, he’s supposed to smash Jake Paul.”

As the fight edges closer to confirmation, fans will be watching closely to see if Bradley’s assessment proves accurate. Expectations are high for Joshua’s return, and all eyes will be on how both fighters handle the pressure and skill gap in the ring.