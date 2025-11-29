Eddie Hearn sends strong message to Anthony Joshua on retirement ahead of Jake Paul clash

The boxing world is buzzing as Anthony Joshua prepares for his December 19 bout against Jake Paul in Miami. Few question Joshua’s advantage in experience, size, and pedigree, but his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has emphasized the high stakes of the encounter.

Joshua enters the fight aware that anything less than a commanding performance could invite scrutiny. Critics have highlighted Paul’s rapid rise in boxing, but even so, the consensus is that the former Olympic gold medalist holds a clear edge.

Meanwhile, Queensberry Promotions founder Frank Warren weighed in, stating that a poor showing by Joshua would be a serious concern. “If [Joshua] looks bad against Jake Paul, when you consider the experience he has and what Jake Paul’s got, then I think he should turn it in,” Warren said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joshua is preparing like it’s a world title fight, focusing on his technique, power, and timing. Hearn emphasized that the plan is simple: Joshua needs to control the fight from the start and finish it decisively, leaving no doubt about who is in charge.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference about their exhibition match. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Hearn’s message on Joshua’s retirement

During a November 27 interview with ProBoxingFans, Eddie Hearn made his position clear regarding Joshua’s potential retirement. “Yeah, I do. I suppose so. (expletive), yeah. Look, I don’t see a world where Jake Paul wins this fight. I know that boxing is boxing,” he said.

Advertisement

see also Ex-world champion who lost to Jake Paul makes bold prediction ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Hearn added, “I won’t retire. AJ should retire if he loses. I see AJ winning this fight with ease, comprehensively, destructively, violently.” He stressed that Joshua is taking the fight seriously: “Luckily, AJ is not preparing in a way that he just thinks it’s a joke. He’s preparing for Jake Paul like he’s a world title contender.”

Advertisement

Hearn concluded with a prediction for fight night: “We should just slide through this guy, and bash him up, and beat him up, and we should do it early doors.”

SurveyWill Anthony Joshua dominate Jake Paul on December 19? Will Anthony Joshua dominate Jake Paul on December 19? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joshua’s preparation and Hearn’s confident statements set the stage for one of the most watched matchups of the year. Fans and analysts will be looking not just at the result, but at how convincingly Joshua dominates in the ring.