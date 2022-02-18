In view of the constant and frequent rumors about his upcoming fight, the undisputed World Super middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez made a public statement to clarify the current status of his opponent selection for May.

The time is running out and the moment of the announcement of Canelo Alvarez's next fight is close to happening. However, as multiple rumors concerning an alleged confirmed selection of his opponent are flowing through social media, the Mexican boxing superstar decided to step forward and share an official update of this process with his fans.

The very last wave of speculations pointed out that Alvarez was doubting again about who his opponents for his next fights can be. Initially, it was leaked that the Guadalajara native was close to accepting the offer of Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn for an $85 million two-fight deal that would make him clash against Light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol and his bitter rival Gennady Golovkin in May and September, respectively.

Then, another rumor appeared and put Canelo reconsidering PBC and Al Haymon's offer: $100 million to fight vs. Middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo first, and, in case of defeating him, go for former 168 pounds two times World Champion David Benavidez.

What is really going on with Canelo Alvarez's opponent selection for his next fight?

The current Pound for Pound king showed himself fed up with the multiple rumors about his next fight and decided not only to clarify the situation but also to confront those who took for granted that he had already accepted one of the offers he has on his table.

"About my next fight, nothing is confirmed" posted Canelo Alvarez on his Twitter account. A single punch that knocks out all the rumors that have been spread on social media during the last weeks. What is true is that his announcement might be coming soon as he has the intention to fight in May, in the "5 de Mayo" weekend.

The latter was not the only blow that the Mexican boxer threw to the speculations about his next fight. He also asked ESPN's reporter Mike Coppinger, one of the most active Canelo-talkers, to stop misinforming boxing fans.