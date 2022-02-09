An official announcement of Canelo Alvarez's next step in boxing could be close as reports point out that the Mexican boxer may be on the verge of closing a multimillionaire two-fight deal. Get to know which can be his next opponents.

It is a common practice between Canelo Alvarez fights to read and listen to different stories from multiple sources about which his next step will be. The biggest star in boxing has the power to stop the rumors with an official announcement, and he is likely to do it soon as he may be close to accepting an $85 million two-fight offer.

Immediately after defeating Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Nevada, to become the first Unified World Super middleweight Champion, the first rumor of Alvarez's future popped out. This one was motivated by his team, as his lifelong trainer Eddy Reynoso requested to the WBC the opportunity to challenge its Cruiserweight Champion, Congolese Ilunga Junior Makabu.

Then, other possible opponents for Canelo Alvarez were pointed out. The names included a vast kind of options: from the WBC World Middleweight Jermall Charlo, one of the most consistent ones, to Kamaru Usman, the current Pound for Pound best UFC fighter.

The $85 million offer that Canelo may be close to accept

Al Haymon's PBC put a $45 million offer for Canelo Alvarez to fight Jermall Charlo, and Bob Arum's Top Rank may have seduced Alvarez with the possibility of becoming a five-division World Champion by facing Ilunga Makabu. However, none of those deals may be the chosen one by Canelo.

Then the remaining and likely winning option, and according to ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger, is the one from Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn: $85 million guaranteed for the Guadalajara native for fighting in May the Russian Dmitry Bivol, and then, in case of triumphing, Gennady Golovkin in September.

Both fights broadcast on DAZN could be massive for Canelo Alvarez: first, Bivol offers him the chance to become a two-time World Light heavyweight Champion, one more achievement in his already triumphant career; and second, the opportunity to make the trilogy with GGG one of the most anticipated and commercial fights for Alvarez since they clashed for the second time in September 2018.

The Russian Dmitry Bivol is the current WBA World Light heavyweight Champion. His resumé includes a 19-0-0 (11 KO's) record. The 31-years old owns his title since 2017. On the other hand, at 39 years old, already 40 in September, Gennady Golovkin is 41-1-1 (36 KO's) and the reigning IBF World Middleweight King.