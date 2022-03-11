As contenders fail and fall on their attempts to dethrone him, Canelo Alvarez may seem currently unbeatable. However, trainer Abel Sanchez who knows him well has shared 3 fighters that could be able to defeat him. Get to know who they are.

The Pound for Pound King is at his prime. Canelo Alvarez has been a nightmare for every single one of his past rivals. As the current, and first-ever, Undisputed Super middleweight Champion of the World he seeks to become also a two-time Light heavyweight titlist on May 7 by challenging Dmitry Bivol. Is the Mexican unbeatable? Many may think yes, but the experienced trainer Abel Sanchez named 3 rivals that could beat Alvarez.

The Mexican American trainer faced Canelo Alvarez two times, these were probably the hardest clashes of Alvarez's career after the one with Floyd Mayweather Jr.: in 2017 and 2018 when he was the coach of Kazakh Gennady Golovkin.

In the first bout, a controversial draw was the result: neither Canelo nor GGG were satisfied with the outcome so a second fight was agreed. On this one, the Mexican superstar won by Majority Decision. Again, there were doubts about it. The only certain thing is that Alvarez has never suffered as when he faced Golovkin and Abel Sanchez.

Which fighters could defeat Canelo Alvarez according to Abel Sanchez?

In an interview for the Youtube Channel Fight Hub TV, Abel Sanchez was asked about the topic, and his answer surprised everybody, as he pointed out not only one but three rivals that could stop Canelo Alvarez nowadays.

"In my opinion, there are only 3 guys that can beat Canelo right now: Artur Beterbiev, he is just a bigger man that is strong like a bull, you need to hit him with a bat to stop him, David Benavidez, and Gennady Golovkin if he gets in shape the way he used to be", said Abel.

How can GGG defeat Canelo Alvarez in September?

If the Mexican superstar accomplishes to beat the Russian Dmitry Bivol on May 7, the offer he has accepted from Matchroom Boxing, DAZN, and Eddie Hearn includes a clash against Gennady Golovkin in September Mexican Independence day, if the Kazakh triumphs over Japanese WBA Middleweight titlist Ryota Murata. Abel Sanchez also shared what does GGG have to do to finally overcome Canelo if they come up against each other.

"I he (Golovkin) fights like he used to (he could defeat Alvarez), right now he is trying to be something that he is not. He is trying to be a boxer and he is not a boxer. He is taking shots and punishment he shouldn't take. He is a stalker, he is a guy that would keep Canelo on his back foot, that would keep Canelo thinking because he can crack. The Golovkin that would stalk like Canelo does would be a great fight for the fans, but can he get to that point again, I don't know."