The first appearance in the ring of the current Pound for Pound king in 2022 is coming. Canelo Alvarez will clash with Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 7, and the opportunity to get tickets to witness the event live will come soon. Get to know when.

In every era, there is a fighter that is the face of boxing. While his time lasts, his fights are the most attended to and watched; the ones nobody wants to miss. Nowadays, this man is Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican Champion is holding his first fight in 2022 against Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7. If you are a boxing fan, pay attention cause the opportunity to get your tickets is coming soon.

Canelo Alvarez boasts a record of 57-1-2 with 39 KOs. He is the current Undisputed Super middleweight Champion of the World and will try to become a two-time Light heavyweight titlist, after snatching Sergey Kovalev's WBO belt in 2019, also in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, Russian Dmitry Bivol is 19-0-0 with 11 KOs. At 31 years old, the same age as Canelo, he is defending his WBA World 175 pounds title for the eighth time. So far, the Kyrgyzstan-born has defeated tough opponents such as Jean Pascal, Joe Smith Jr., and Umar Salamov.

The ticket sale for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

Both Matchroom Boxing and the T-Mobile Arena have announced the official sale phase for getting tickets to witness the Pound for Pound king challenging another undefeated World Champion for the eighth time in his career) will begin soon.

March 22 is the main day to attempt to get the entrances as the pre-sale begins at 1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT and finishes 12 hours later. This sales phase is limited to MGM Rewards, AXS, and Matchroom Boxing clients. Access to it is reserved for membership perks or fan loyalty programs of those companies.

The public sale begins on March 23 at the same time as the pre-sale. The tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol can be bought directly on the T-Mobile Arena or on this website. The venue has a capacity of 20,000 that is usually filled on this kind of event.

How much do the tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol cost?

The only official price released for the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol tickets is the lowest one. Matchroom Boxing has announced that it will cost $105 plus fees. Usually, the highest one is at the ringside with a cost of approximately 16,000 dollars.