The barren boxing career of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr may not be his only problem. His wife has stated that he is not nowadays ok due to an illness he is dealing with and has taken Julito to abuse of pills consumption.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is having troubles inside and outside the ring. The former World Middleweight Champion, and first Mexican ever to win a title in that division, is dealing with the frustration of not honoring his father's legacy in boxing, and, now, with health issues, as his wife revealed recently.

The polemic is something that Julito has always dealt with. Since he was a child, he witnessed how his father, the great Mexican champion Julio Cesar Chavez, had trouble with drugs and other substances abuse. Also, from the beginning of his professional career, all the lights were over him for being the son of a boxing legend, and every decision he made was strongly judged and compared with the ones Canelo Alvarez made.

Unfortunately for Chavez Jr, he could not fulfill the expectations over his career and, after losing his world title against Argentinian Sergio Maravilla Martinez, he was not able to recover the bright. Now, with 35 years old and a very little chance to put his name again at the top of boxing rankings, his personal life is touched by the controversy, according to Frida Muñoz, his wife.

The health issues of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr according to his wife Frida Muñoz

The Univision show Despierta America has interviewed Frida Muñoz, still, Chavez Jr's wife, who leaked the Mexican boxer is living dark times that affect not only his performance in the ring but, overall, his daily life with harmful behavior.

"I do not judge him. He has had a very difficult childhood, and he is repeating what he has learned from his father. He has not received the proper treatment and that is why he continues in the same way. He is an ill person and tries to evade his reality by taking pills and blaming everybody around him", stated Muñoz.

Despite his hypothetical addiction and psychological problems, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is not pointed out as a bad person by his wife: "He is a good guy, the father of my children and I am not going to speak negatively about him because I respect the kids and his parents. They know how difficult it has been to deal with his illness", concluded Julito's wife.

In 2012, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was suspended by Nevada Athletic Commission due to a positive result for marijuana next his defeat with Sergio Martinez. Also, in December 2019 he moved his fight with Daniel Jacobs from Nevada to Arizona after he refused to make anti-doping tests before his clash against the Miracle Man.