Patrick Mahomes delivers message to Chiefs fans with strong promise after painful Super Bowl LIX loss to Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Patrick Mahomes sent a message to Kansas City Chiefs fans after being outplayed by Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

By Martín O’donnell

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Patrick Mahomes talked to the media after the Kansas City ChiefsSuper Bowl LIX loss to Jalen HurtsPhiladelphia Eagles, but it didn’t feel enough for him. It was such a frustrating night, that the quarterback felt he owed his fans an apology.

After speaking to reporters in his postgame press conference, Mahomes took to social media to address Chiefs Kingdom directly. On his X (formerly known as Twitter account), the quarterback apologized for the painful result, vowing to come back stronger.

“Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me,” Mahomes wrote before promising:We will be back.”

Mahomes struggles against Eagles defense as Hurts shines vs. Chiefs

In a rough night for the Chiefs, Mahomes couldn’t do much against the Eagles. He finished the game with 21 passes completed in 32 attempts for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown past Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after making an interception in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown past Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after making an interception in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He also had a fumble and got sacked six times in a game where the Eagles defense didn’t let him think. Hurts, on the other hand, went 17 of 22 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Jalen Hurts wins his first Super Bowl: How many rings did Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady have at the Eagles star’s age?

Jalen Hurts wins his first Super Bowl: How many rings did Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady have at the Eagles star’s age?

Late in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia let their starting quarterback rest by sending backup QB Kenny Pickett to the field to run the clock. It was over, as the Eagles held a 40-22 lead. A Super Bowl loss that will be hard to forget for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Martín O’donnell

